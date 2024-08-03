Watch Now
Giants' Blake Snell throws 1st career no-hitter in 3-0 win over the Reds

Giants Reds Baseball
Jeff Dean/AP
San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Cincinnati.
Giants Reds Baseball
CINCINNATI — Blake Snell pitched his first career no-hitter on Friday night, striking out 10 as the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner walked three and threw 114 pitches, 78 for strikes, in his first complete game in 202 major league starts.

The 31-year-old Snell recorded the 18th no-hitter in Giants' franchise history and the third in the majors this season.

Casey Schmitt and Tyler Fitzgerald homered for the Giants.

Snell threw six perfect innings on July 14 before the Twins’ Manuel Margot singled leading off seventh inning. He struck out 15 in his last outing on July 27, yielding two hits through six innings.

Houston's Ronal Blanco no-hit Toronto on April 1, and San Diego's Dylan Cease pitched a no-hitter against Washington on July 25.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Activated from the 10-day injured list C Luke Maile (herniated disc). ... Emilio Pagán (right lat strain) is a Triple-A Louisville for rehab stint.

UP NEXT

Giants lefty Kyle Harrison (6-4, 3.69 ERA) faces Reds right-hander Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.97) as the series continues on Saturday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
