Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a go-ahead double in the 10th inning as the Padres beat the Reds 6-4

Reds Padres
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Frankie Montas throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Reds Padres
Posted at 7:26 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 19:26:14-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the reeling Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Thursday to secure a series win.

Luis Arraez, who had 10 hits in the three-game set, reached on a bunt single leading off the 10th that sent automatic runner Luis Campasano from second base to third. Tatis ripped a double down the left-field line off Sam Moll (0-1) to drive in Campusano, and Arraez scored on Jake Cronenworth's sacrifice fly.

It was Tatis' only hit in five at-bats.

“You have to stay with it. This game is hard," he said. "I got results, but it’s one at-bat. The result of the last at-bat, you forget about it and go again. We’re playing good baseball, and you don’t want to be the guy left behind.”

Cincinnati went quietly in the bottom half. Padres closer Robert Suarez struck out Elly De La Cruz, walked Jeimer Candelario and got Mike Ford and Spencer Steer on flyouts to wrap up his 14th save.

Jeremiah Estrada (1-0) struck out five in two scoreless innings for his first major league win.

Nick Martini snapped an 0-for-17 slump with a two-run homer in the sixth that tied the game at 4 for Cincinnati.

San Diego scored twice in each of the first two innings. Manny Machado had a two-run double, and Arraez delivered an RBI single.

Arraez finished with four hits and David Peralta had three for the Padres. Arraez has reached base safely in 28 straight games.

Reds starter Frankie Montas allowed four runs and nine hits in six innings.

Padres starter Matt Waldron pitched five innings, allowing two runs and six hits with seven strikeouts.

Cincinnati had two runners thrown out at the plate. Candelario was cut down trying to score on a double steal in the first inning, and De La Cruz was thrown out in the fifth when he raced home on a grounder to third.

The Reds haven't won a series since sweeping a three-game set against the Angels from April 19-21. Since then, they've lost the last nine series in a row, going 8-21.

“It’s adding up. It’s not a secret," catcher Luke Maile said. "We’re playing well enough to win games, but we keep losing close ones. If there’s a positive, it’s definitely the fact that our offense has, to a degree, stepped up. We’re in these games. We’re not doing enough to win them.”

San Diego, on the other hand, has won six of its last seven series and is 17-10 on the road this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Placed RHP Emilio Pagán on the 15-day injured list with triceps soreness and promoted RHP Brett Kennedy from Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Padres: Open a weekend series with the New York Yankees at home Friday night. San Diego right-hander Yu Darvish (4-1, 2.08 ERA) faces New York lefty Carlos Rodón (5-2, 3.27).

Reds: Host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set after losing three of four at Dodger Stadium last weekend. Cincinnati sends Hunter Greene (2-2, 3.22 ERA) to the mound against Walker Buehler (1-1, 4.05).

More Reds news:
Andrew Abbott handcuffs Padres as Reds rebound from disastrous road trip Dodgers beat Reds 3-2 with walk-off single in the 10th inning Buehler stymies the Reds with 6 dominant innings in the Dodgers' 4-0 victory

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Toronto lands WNBA's first expansion team located outside the US
Toronto lands WNBA's first expansion team located outside the US
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese adds new title: Women's professional soccer team owner
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese adds new title: Women's professional soccer team owner
Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line
Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line
Star golfer Scottie Scheffler's court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship
Star golfer Scottie Scheffler's court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler detained by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler detained by police outside PGA Championship
What is NIL? Breaking down the changes that impact college, high school sports
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech draws mixed reactions
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech draws mixed reactions
Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut smashes ESPN league viewership record
Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut smashes ESPN league viewership record
NFL distances itself from comments made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in viral graduation speech
NFL distances itself from comments made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in viral graduation speech
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Help local kids play soccer with a new pair of cleats!