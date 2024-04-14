Watch Now
Encarnacion-Strand's 4 RBIs lead Reds over White Sox 11-4, drops Chicago to franchise-worst 2-13

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Alexis Díaz, right, after they defeated the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 5:51 PM, Apr 14, 2024
CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand tied a career high with four RBIs, and the Cincinnati Reds routed the Chicago White Sox 11-4 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Chicago dropped to 2-13, the worst 15-game start in the franchise’s 124-year history, The White Sox had 14 hits in the series and has scored a major league-low 34 runs.

Encarnacion-Strand and Nick Martini hit two-homers for the Reds, at 9-6 off to their best 15-game start in three years. Encarnacion-Strand also had four RBIs against Pittsburgh last Sept. 23.

Martini drove in three runs for Cincinnati, which outscored Chicago 27-5 in the three-game series.

Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, ending a 19-game streak of reaching base dating to last season.

Graham Ashcraft (2-1) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, while allowing two runs and five hits.

Michael Soroka (0-2) gave up five runs, five hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings as his ERA rose to 6.98

Encarnacion-Strand homered and Jeimer Candelario grounded a two-run single that deflected off first baseman Gavin Sheets as Cincinnati took a 4-0 lead in the third.

Reds: LHP Sam Moll (shoulder impingement) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said OF Eloy Jiménez (left adductor strain) looked good after a workout, but had no further update. Jiménez, IF Yoán Moncada and OF Luis Robert, Chicago’s No. 2, 3 and 4 hitters on opening day are all on the IL.

UP NEXT:

Reds: RHP Frankie Montas (2-1, 2.16) starts Monday at Seattle against RHP George Kirby (1-2, 8.16).

White Sox: RHP Erick Fedde (0-0, 4.30) makes his fourth start of the season and Kansas City will counter with RHP Seth Lugo (2-0, 1.45) in Chicago on Monday night.

