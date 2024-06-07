Watch Now
Elly De La Cruz slams 3-run homer on the anniversary of his major league debut, Reds beat Cubs 8-4

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 6, 2024.
Posted at 10:02 PM, Jun 06, 2024

CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz hit a three-run homer on the anniversary of his major league debut and the Cincinnati Reds won a season-high fifth straight game, 8-4 over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.

TJ Friedl, Jonathan India and Will Benson also drove in runs as the Reds followed a three-game sweep in Colorado with a win over the NL Central rival Cubs in the first of a four-game series.

Hunter Greene (4-2) struck out eight while allowing four runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Three Reds relievers combined to keep the Cubs hitless the rest of the way, with closer Alexis Diaz issuing a walk before striking out three straight batters to end it.

Home runs accounted for all of Chicago's runs, a two-run, upper-deck blast by Seiya Suzuki in the third inning and a 415-foot, two-run shot to center by Christopher Morel in the sixth.

Cubs starter Javier Assad (4-2) allowed five runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Reliever Porter Hodge's third straight walk forced in a run with two outs in the Reds' seventh, and Will Benson followed with a two-run single to right to extend the Cincinnati lead.

The 22-year-old De La Cruz got the Reds on the board in the third inning with his team-leading 11th homer of the year, a shot to right field that came off the bat at 114.7 mph.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Emilio Pagán (right triceps tightness) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Right-handed starter Graham Ashcraft (4-3, 5.05 ERA) was sent to Triple-A Louisville to make room on the roster. The 26-year-old Ashcraft has failed to pitch through six innings in his last six starts.

UP NEXT

The Cubs send lefty Justin Steele (0-2, 4.10 ERA, 36 Ks) to the mound to face Reds lefty Nick Lodolo (5-2, 3.11, 49 Ks) as the series continues on Friday night.

Chipotle will give away free burritos during the NBA Finals
MLB bans Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the French Open with a knee injury and will lose the No. 1 ranking
Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani pleads guilty in sports betting case
MLB bans Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball
Simone Biles continues Olympic prep by cruising to her 9th U.S. Championships title
In Real Life: Under the Helmet
