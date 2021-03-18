Ed Armbrister, member of the Big Red Machine, has died at 72

CINCINNATI — Ed Armbrister, who helped the Reds win World Series championships in 1975 and 1976 during the era of the Big Red Machine, has died.

“On behalf of the Bahamas Baseball Association (BBA) and my family, I wish to offer my sincere condolences to family and friends of Ed Armbrister,” Sam Rodgers, president of the BBA, said, according to the Nassau Guardian.

Johnny Bench also Tweeted about Armbrister Thursday morning calling him a "great man and special friend..."

Armbrister died around 5 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the Bahamas. He was 72 years old. There is no word on Armbrister's cause of death, but he was diagnosed with diabetes years ago.

Armbrister made his Major League Baseball debut with the Reds in 1973 when he was 25 years old after playing for four years as an amateur free agent with the Houston Astros. He stayed with the Reds for five years before he retired from the MLB in 1977.

He played a crucial role in the third game of the 1975 World Series where he made a sacrificial bunt in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Boston Red Sox. The bunt put César Gerónimo on third base before he would score and secure a Reds win. The Reds would go on to win the championship.

The next year, Armbrister hit two home runs and had seven RBIs, which helped lead the team to their World Series championship in 1976.