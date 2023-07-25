De La Cruz launches a mammoth homer, but the Brewers edge the Reds 3-2 in their division showdown

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit a game-winning single, Sal Frelick launched his first major league home run and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Monday night in their NL Central showdown.

Milwaukee overcame a colossal two-run homer by Elly De La Cruz, who was robbed of a home run earlier on a leaping catch by center fielder Joey Wiemer.

Despite going 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position, the first-place Brewers moved 1½ games ahead of Cincinnati, which had won five straight.

All-Star closer Alexis Díaz (3-2) entered in the bottom of the ninth inning and didn’t get an out. He walked Blake Perkins and allowed a single to pinch-hitter Jesse Winker before Yelich drove in Perkins with a grounder into right field.

Devin Williams (5-2) pitched a perfect ninth for Milwaukee.

The Reds took a 2-1 lead against starter Colin Rea in the second on De La Cruz’s sixth homer of the season and second in two days. It left the rookie's bat at 114 mph and traveled 456 feet to right-center field, soaring over the stands.

De La Cruz hit the third pitch of the game 405 feet to center, where Wiemer made a leaping grab at the top of the wall.

Frelick’s solo homer tied it at 2 in the fifth.

Reds starter Graham Ashcraft pitched into the sixth inning for the fifth consecutive time, but threw 110 pitches. He repeatedly worked out of jams, matching a career high with eight strikeouts and inducing three double plays.

Yelich scored on a single by William Contreras in the first.

Andruw Monasterio reached base in all four plate appearances for Milwaukee, with two hits and two walks. He also stole a base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Placed C Curt Casali (bruised left foot) on the injured list and reinstated SS Kevin Newman (gastritis) from the IL.

Brewers: LHP Justin Wilson (Tommy John surgery) rejoined the team following a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (5-2, 2.10 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (9-5, 3.49) in the middle game of the series Tuesday.