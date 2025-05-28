Watch Now
De La Cruz hits 2 long homers, Singer sharp against former team, Reds top Royals 7-2

Charlie Riedel/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit two long home runs, Brady Singer pitched seven strong innings against his former team and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2 on Tuesday night.

De La Cruz hit a 436-foot shot to center in the fourth inning that tied the score at 2 against Jonathan Bowlan, then a go-ahead 451-foot drive into the right-center fountain in the sixth off Taylor Clarke (1-1). De La Cruz has 11 home runs this season. He tied Pete Rose's team record for switch-hitters with five multihomer games, including two this year.

Singer (6-3), acquired from the Royals in November, allowed two runs and seven singles.

Tyler Stephenson homered in the second, but Kyle Isbel and Jonathan India had RBI single in the botton half.

Key moment

TJ Friedl singled to lead off the eighth inning and scored from first on an infield squibber. Pitcher John Schreiber's rushed throw bounced into right field for an error. De La Cruz was walked intentionally before Schreiber walked Stephenson and Spencer Steer.

Key stat

Singer retired 14 of his last 16 batters and matched his season high for innings.

Up next

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (4-2, 2.54 ERA) and Royals LHP Noah Cameron (1-1, 0.93 ERA) start Wednesday.

