Cincinnati Reds tie Diamondbacks for final NL wild card after 4-3 win over Tigers

DETROIT — TJ Friedl hit a two-run triple in the second inning and seven Cincinnati relievers combined on five shutout innings as the Reds beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Wednesday.

Cincinnati's bullpen has pitched 11 scoreless innings as the Reds have won the first two games of the series. The Reds (76-71) are tied with Arizona for the final NL wild card.

Reds starter Connor Phillips allowed three runs in four innings before the bullpen took over. Daniel Duarte (2-0) pitched the eighth to get the win and Alexis Díaz, who got the win in Tuesday's 10-inning victory, pitched the ninth for his 36th save.

Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8) allowed four runs on four hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Friedl gave the Reds a second-inning lead with a two-out, two-run triple into the right-field corner, but the Tigers tied it in the third on Spencer Torkleson's 28th homer.

Rodriguez walked Harrison Bader to start the fourth, and Noelvi Marte followed with a single. Friedl beat out a bunt single and Luke Maile grounded into a force at second, scoring Bader.

The Reds made it 4-2 in the fourth with the help of Detroit's defense. Maile took off as Jonathan India struck out on a 3-2 pitch, and Jake Rogers threw to second. Marte immediately broke for the plate and scored before the Tigers could run down Maile.

Parker Meadows walked in the bottom of the inning, stole second and scored on Akil Baddoo's double.

Matt Vierling led off the fifth with a walk and took second on Torkelson's single. That brought Fernando Cruz out of the Cincinnati bullpen, and he struck out the next two hitters before walking Miguel Cabrera to load the bases.

Sam Moll, the third Reds pitcher of the inning, got Meadows to ground out and end the threat.

The Tigers left two runners on base in both the sixth and seventh innings and one each in the eighth and ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Tejay Antone, making his fifth appearance after missing two years with a second Tommy John surgery, left the game in the sixth inning with right elbow discomfort.

UP NEXT

Tigers rookie RHP Reese Olson (3-7, 4.50) will face the Reds on Thursday.