Cincinnati Reds All-Star Elly De La Cruz helps local kids learn their way around a baseball diamond

Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz pitches to local kids
Sam Harasimowicz - WCPO
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 12, 2024

CINCINNATI — Before Elly De La Cruz heads to the 2024 MLB All-Star game, the shortstop for the Cincinnati Reds stopped by Sycamore High School Friday morning, for a baseball camp for hundreds of local kids.

The event was sold-out, according to organizers. It included 440 nearby baseball lovers, from grades 1-8, who were taught all about the fundamentals of the game.

Coaches helped the kids practice their hitting, fielding, and base running skills. The event included drills and scrimmages for the players to enjoy.

De La Cruz helped out by pitching in multiple games, and made sure to take lots of photos with the excited Reds faithful.

The All-Star was asked about his experience working with his young fans.

"I feel grateful! I'm having fun with the kids, I love having some time with the kids and I'm so grateful to be here," De La Cruz said.

