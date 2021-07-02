Castellanos, Winker join 2021 All-Star Game

Two Cincinnati Reds will start for the National League in the 2021 All-Star Game, Major League Baseball officials announced Thursday.

Right-fielder Nick Castellanos and outfielder Jesse Winker will each make their inaugural appearances in the All-Star Game on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

They join a roster of other high-profile players, including the Giants’ Buster Posey — making his fifth appearance as an All-Star — and the Royals’ Salvador Perez, who is poised to make his sixth All-Star start as catcher.

Castellanos has a batting average of .346 and an OPS of 1.002. Winker “has taken his offensive production to another level this season,” MLB officials wrote, “already setting career highs in homers (19 entering Thursday) and RBIs (48 entering Thursday).”