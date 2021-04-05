Castellanos fined, hit with two-game suspension over Cardinals brawl

Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was suspended and fined Monday after instigating a bench-clearing scuffle between Reds and Cardinals players in Saturday’s game.

Castellanos’ suspension is for two games, but it won’t begin right away — he’s attempting to appeal it, meaning the suspension can’t actually begin unless the appeals process finds it was justified.

Castellanos was plunked by Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford with two outs and none on in the fourth inning of the afternoon game. Castellanos retrieved the ball and offered to toss it back to Woodford before flipping it out of play.

A wild pitch soon sent Castellanos scampering home from third and he scored with a headfirst slide for a 7-2 lead, bumping into Woodford who took the throw from catcher Yadier Molina at the plate.

As Castellanos began walking away, Molina rushed up and tapped him from behind, and the benches and bullpens emptied in a wild scene.

Castellanos was the only player from either team ejected after the altercation, with officials citing unsportsmanlike conduct.

Two other Reds, infielder Eugenio Suarez and outfielder Jesse Winker, received fines for their participation in the confrontation; so did Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, pitcher Jordan Hicks and instigating catcher Yadier Molina.