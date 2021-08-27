Hamilton West Side advances to semifinals of Little League World Series with 4-2 win

The West Side Little League team from Hamilton, Ohio, advanced to the semifinals of the Little League World Series Thursday night.

California took a 2-0 lead over the Hamilton team in the third-inning, but Hamilton answered with four runs in the next two frames to win 4- 2 .

Hamilton’s go-ahead run was scored on a 2-RBI triple by Chance Retherford, who was also the team’s starting pitcher.

Hamilton (West Side) has been to the Little League World Series four times prior to this year, but has never won more than one game in South Williamsport, Penn.

Thursday’s win marked the team’s fourth win in this year’s tournament.

Hamilton’s semifinal game against South Dakota on Saturday will start at 12:30 p.m. and will air live on WCPO/ABC.