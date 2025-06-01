Sam Beltsos, founder of Price Hill Chili, dies

CINCINNATI — Sam Beltsos, the founder of Cincinnati's iconic Price Hill Chili, has died. He was 88.

Beltsos died early Sunday morning after a roughly 10-year battle with Alzheimer's, Steve Beltsos, Sam's son and the current operator of Price Hill Chili, told WCPO 9.

Beltsos founded Price Hill Chili, which is located along Glenway Avenue, in 1962.

The family restaurant, while of course having the Beltsos family's own Cincinnati-style chili recipe, is known for its breakfast options, double-decker sandwiches and more.

A mainstay on the west side of Cincinnati, Beltsos's restaurant first started as only a small room before expanding into several additional spaces, including a screened-in patio and The Golden Fleece lounge.

Beltsos and his family created a spot where generations of west-siders have dined, especially after church services on Sundays and following Elder High School football games on Friday nights. Price Hill Chili has also become a hot spot for several political candidates to go to while in Cincinnati.

Alex Triantafilou, the Ohio GOP chairman, posted on X, remembering Beltsos.

"I can't remember a time when I didn't know Sam," Triantafilou wrote. "He was close with my parents, and my mother remains close to Sam's wonderful wife. Sam's warmth, dedication, and vision turned a small neighborhood diner into a cherished gathering place for generations. His legacy of hospitality and community spirit will live on in every meal and memory shared at Price Hill Chili."

Steve Beltsos told WCPO that any funeral arrangements for his father have not yet been made.