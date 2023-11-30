Jose Salazar to move namesake restaurant after decade in current Over-the-Rhine location

CINCINNATI — Renowned chef Jose Salazar is moving the location of his namesake restaurant after 10 years at its Over-the-Rhine spot.

Salazar Restaurant opened at 1401 Republic Street in OTR in 2013 and has since been known as one of the premier restaurants in Cincinnati's dining scene.

The James Beard Award-nominated chef announced the moving on social media Wednesday evening.

"After ten years of operation at this jewel of a corner, on this quaint street in the heart of our beloved O.T.R., Ann and I have made the decision to close Salazar at the end of the year," Salazar wrote.

The restaurant's last day of business at its Republic Street location will be New Year's Eve.

"We've known for some time now that we have outgrown this space and as our ten-year lease is expiring, we've begun to search for a new, larger, more efficient location for Salazar 2.0," he wrote.

Salazar said they plan to keep the Republic Street location and open something new that people "can cherish and enjoy for another decade (or more)." Other than Salazar's, the chef also owns Mita's in downtown Cincinnati, Goose & Elder in OTR and Daylily in Columbia-Tusculum.

Despite the plans for the Republic Street location, Salazar didn't specify where his eponymous restaurant will be moving. The post also specified that the restaurant's current team is coming along for the transition.

In the announcement, Salazar also thanked all of the restaurant's guests over the past decade.

"Thank you for being a part of this sublime, albeit sometimes challenging journey," he wrote. "You've helped us learn and grow. You've been there through ups and downs, and it's because of you that we've persevered."

Through New Year's Eve, Salazar's is open Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5-10:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.