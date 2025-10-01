Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Reds face off against Dodgers in second game of wild card round

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, is safe at first next to Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman during the seventh inning in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card baseball playoff series Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, is safe at first next to Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman during the seventh inning in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card baseball playoff series Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, is safe at first next to Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman during the seventh inning in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card baseball playoff series Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Posted

LOS ANGELES — The Reds will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game of the wild card round tonight at Dodger Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for 9:08 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers defeated the Reds 10-5 Tuesday night, giving them the lead in the best-of-three series. If the Reds win tonight against the reigning World Series champions, they'll play again Thursday at 9:08 p.m. ET.

If the Reds lose tonight, their season will be over.

The Reds have Zack Littell slated to start on the mound. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for the Dodgers.

For game two, the Reds announced some changes to their starting lineup. The lineup now consists of:

  • TJ Friedl
  • Spencer Steer
  • Gavin Lux (new addition)
  • Austin Hays
  • Sal Stewart (new addition)
  • Elly De La Cruz
  • Tyler Stephenson
  • Matt McClain
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes

Noelvi Marte and Miguel Andujar started Tuesday night but are not part of the starting lineup for tonight's game.

Tuesday night, the Reds got off to a rocky start when Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit a homer to start the bottom of the first inning to get the Dodgers on the board. Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run home run, with Tommy Edman hitting another homer right after.

But with the Dodgers up 8-0 heading into the seventh inning, the Reds started to crank things up.

Elly De La Cruz grounded into a force out at the top of the seventh, leading Austin Hays to score the Reds' first playoff run since 2013. De La Cruz went on to score after Tyler Stephenson doubled.

Matt McClain, Noelvi Marte and Miguel Andujar all scored for the Reds in the eighth, but in the end, it wasn't enough to match the Dodgers' 10 runs.

Now the question is, can the Redlegs force the series to a third game?

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
