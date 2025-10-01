Reds take on Dodgers in first game of wild card round

LOS ANGELES — The Reds and Dodgers play tonight at Dodger Stadium in the first game of the wild card race.

First pitch is at 9:08 p.m. ET. Game two is scheduled for 9:08 p.m. Wednesday.

However, if there are only two wild card series remaining (or this is the only series to go to three games), the third game will shift up to around 7:38 p.m. ET.

The Reds clinched their spot in the playoffs Sunday. Despite losing to the Milwaukee Brewers, the New York Mets' loss to the Miami Marlins cemented the Reds' spot.

Now, they're up against the reigning World Series champions, the Dodgers. Tonight is the first of the three-game series in LA. That means Reds Country will have some late nights watching Tito and company try to top MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani and what feels like the baseball equivalent of the Monstars from "Space Jam."

In game one, Hunter Greene will face off against Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell. The rest of the starting lineup includes:



TJ Friedl

Noelvi Marte

Miguel Andujar

Austin Hays

Spencer Steer

Elly De La Cruz

Tyler Stephenson

Ke'Bryan Hayes

Matt McClain

Cincinnati's record includes just one win over LA, with the Dodgers taking the first series 2-1 and then sweeping the Reds in the second series in August. If Cincinnati can pull off the series upset, they'll take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS starting Saturday, Oct. 4

Follow along as we update this story throughout the game.