Looking for work? Check out our job fair with Cincinnati Works

Final Friday Job Event on Friday, July 30th
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 11:13:15-04

As pandemic unemployment benefits start coming to an end, and life continues to be uncertain for so many in our community, we have heard from hundreds of you who are trying to make ends meet amid unemployment.

And while we have worked hard to tell your stories, we wanted to do more for our community than just highlight the problem.

That is why we partnered with Cincinnati Works to bring you Final Fridays with Cincinnati Works, a job fair to help you get back to work.

Cincinnati Works' mission is to eliminate poverty in Cincinnati by assisting people through advancing economic self-sufficiency through employment.

Our next event will take place Friday, July 30, 2021, from 9 a.m to 11 a.m.

Companies interviewing with potential employees this month are:

  • Springdale packaging firm ProAmpac.
  • Cleaning services company ABM (which cleans Amazon's local warehouses).
  • Cincy Gutter Boys, which installs, repairs, and cleans gutters.

Here's how to sign up for Final Fridays:

Email events@cincinnatiworks.org with the following required information:

  • Resume
  • First and last name
  • Phone number
  • Email address
  • Two employers you are interested in

Sign-ups will close on Wednesday, July 28, at 11:59 p.m., so make sure to get your email in by then.

If you are selected, we will get in touch with you to let you know where and when to go.

If you are not selected, but you provided a resume, we will pass it along to the employers you wanted to talk to. We will also provide information about services at Cincinnati Works and ways the organization can help you with getting on your feet.

Click here to learn more about Friday's event.

Here are some tips to help prepare you for the virtual event, including making sure you have a Zoom account set up and ready to go.

You can also connect to other job seekers and employers on our Getting a Job in the Cincinnati Area Facebook page or at Cincinnati Works' Facebook page.

The employers who are participating in Virtual Final Fridays are established partners of Cincinnati Works, demonstrating a commitment to the mission of the organization to end poverty through employment. They appreciate the challenges their frontline employees face (on the job and at home) and they support their employees accordingly. For more information about becoming a Cincinnati Works employer partner, contact Miranda Millard at mmillard@cincinnatiworks.org.

