What is PSA Airlines? Ohio-based operator involved in fatal passenger airplane crash in DC

DAYTON, Ohio — An American Airlines plane that crashed Wednesday into a military helicopter in Washington, D.C., killing all 67 on board both aircraft, was operated by PSA Airlines, which is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. The company's corporate office announced just hours before the crash that it would be moving its headquarters to Charlotte, N.C., according to our partners at Dayton Daily News.

PSA Airlines is an operating carrier of American Airlines Group. This means flights can easily be combined with other partner airlines to create a single itinerary to multiple destinations. Flight 5342, which American Airlines said was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members at the time of the crash, took off from Wichita, Kansas and was just moments away from landing at Reagan National Airport when it collided with a Black Hawk helicopter.

Authorities said they believe no one survived the crash.

Visitors to PSA Airlines's website are being directed to the American Airlines website, which focuses on information about Flight 5342.

PSA announced just hours before the crash on Wednesday that its headquarters will be moved to near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. PSA Airlines said employees are already working at the location.

According to the company, 350 employees in Dayton will be asked to relocate to Charlotte. The new headquarters is set to open in January 2026.

“We chose to relocate PSA’s headquarters to Charlotte for several important reasons, including that Charlotte is where most of our daily departures occur and almost all our training is based,” said Dion Flannery, president and CEO of PSA to Dayton Daily News.

The movement of employees from Dayton to Charlotte will be “gradual,” according to PSA Airlines. Some moves will happen in the second half of 2025.

“We are disappointed PSA chose to relocate their headquarters to Charlotte,” said Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of the Dayton Development Coalition to Dayton Daily News. “We have worked to keep PSA’s local leadership engaged in the business community, and understand this selection was not a competitive process.”

Hoagland said PSA’s maintenance, repair and overhaul facility will remain in Dayton and continue to employ hundreds of people.