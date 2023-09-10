Police: Motorcycle passenger killed in West Chester crash

Correction: WCPO erroneously reported the identity of the victim of this crash.

A woman, riding as the passenger on a motorcycle, was killed early Sunday morning, West Chester police said.

According to a statement released by police, the coroner was dispatched to the scene of an accident at State Route 747 between Duff and Devitt Drive at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, who remains unidentified, was conscious at the scene and was transported for treatment, police said. Their current condition is unknown.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets, police said.

The road was closed in both directions for response and investigation for approximately four hours, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.