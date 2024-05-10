Green Township family dealing with constant flooding one step closer to a possible solution

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On Thursday, residents in Green Township had their basement fill up with feet of water and sewage. Now, multiple other neighbors along Muddy Creek Road told us they have the same problem.

Michael Key told WCPO 9 he's still searching for a solution to the problem.

"This sewer right here, every time floods it backs up,” Michael Key said.

Rachel Flueck, another Muddy Creek homeowner, said whenever it rains there's issues.

"It comes up through the floor in the laundry room," Flueck said.

She said it's been happening for years, with no long term fix from the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati (MSD).

Some neighbors who live on Muddy Creek have a backflow prevention device installed in their yard. A backflow prevention device ensures water can only flow in one direction, meaning no matter what, clean water lines won't be contaminated by wastewater.

Fleuck said she'd love to have one installed at her home. She applied but was denied.

“All of the houses that don't have those installed… They flood. Every. Single. Time," she said.

WCPO 9 wanted to find out if those who have it installed felt it was working. We spoke with resident Amy Fortman, who said she feels as if the device has helped.

“I’ve been there 8 years and it's never happened," she said. “I've never had any issue until this week. We did get flooded this week because of the torrential rain, but I feel like it has helped."

To qualify for MSD’s prevention program, customers must have experienced two or more sewer backups over a five-year period due to inadequate capacity.

Some neighbors said they feel they fit the requirements, but they keep getting denied.

“I just want MSD to be held accountable,” Flueck said. “Everyone that doesn't have that back flow prevention device encounters this issue, we just want to be heard and we want them to take responsibility and fix the problems."

WCPO 9 reached out to MSD about the Fleuck's concerns and asked why they keep getting denied.

About an hour after we reached out to MSD, the Fleucks received a notification that they met the initial eligibility requirements. A site visit and investigation will be conducted to determine final eligibility.