The Peach Cobbler Factory celebrates grand opening of third Cincinnati-area location

CINCINNATI — A Kentucky-based restaurant chain is celebrating the grand opening of its third Cincinnati-area location Saturday.

The Peach Cobbler Factory soft launched its Hyde Park location, which is located at 3646 Edwards Road, Wednesday.

According to its website, The Peach Cobbler Factory, which was founded in 2013, wants to "evoke the feeling of grandma's kitchen" with its desserts.

The dessert shop has 12 different cobbler flavors, 12 different banana pudding flavors and loads of other sweets, including cinnamon rolls, brownies, churros and more. Some of the cobbler flavors include caramel apple, sweet potato pecan, cherry and more.

Customers can also try a variety of cobblers and puddings with The Peach Cobbler Factory's dessert flights, which come with the choice of any four puddings and cobblers.

The Hyde Park grand opening had a variety of activities for kids until 5 p.m., including a magician, face painter, the Bengals mascot Who Dey and the Reds mascot Mr. Redlegs.

The Hyde Park store is open seven days a week for dine-in from noon to 10 p.m. Customers can also get The Peach Cobbler Factory delivered via DoorDash, GrubHub or Uber Eats from noon to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Other than its new Hyde Park location, The Peach Cobbler Factory is also located in West Chester and Anderson Township. The chain does have plans to open a location in Covington, as well.