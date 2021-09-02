Riverfest 2021: 9 things to know before you go

CINCINNATI — In Cincinnati, Labor Day weekend is synonymous with Riverfest, an all-day party of 500,000 people at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove that culminates with Rozzi’s fireworks set to a WEBN soundtrack.

This will be the 45th year for the fireworks display. For many people this weekend's event will mean a little bit more since last year's Riverfest was canceled due to COVID-19.

Whether you’ve been going to Riverfest since you were a kid, or this is your first time, here are nine things to know for this year’s celebration and the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks.

Riverfest runs from noon-10 p.m. Sunday at Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman's Cove. The Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks will start at 9:07 p.m. Sunday. (Of course, if you're interested only in seeing the fireworks, you can see them from the Kentucky side of the river, too.)

WEBN will broadcast live from the Serpentine Wall starting at noon Sunday. (You can stream WEBN via the iHeartRadio app or bring a portable radio.).

This year also check out some of the best cover bands around at the 2021 T-Mobile Just Show Up Show, powered by Live Nation and Bogart's. This FREE show takes place at the P&G Stage at Sawyer Point Park before the fireworks!

🕐Southern Accents: 3 p.m.

🕐The Iron Maidens: 4:30 p.m.

🕐That Arena Rock Show: 6:15 p.m.

RELATED: Coast Guard bans boats on Ohio River during Western & Southern/WEBN fireworks

The Rubber Duck Regatta is the Freestore Foodbank’s quacky ... er ... wacky annual tradition. Thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped into the Ohio River near the Serpentine Wall to race on Sunday before the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. The owner of the first-place duck will win a 2019 Honda CR-V. If the winner is also the “KEMBA Million Dollar Duck,” its owner also will win $1 million. The second-prize winner will get $100 from Kroger every week for a year, and five additional winners will receive $500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union. Get your ducks online at www.rubberduckregatta.org, by phone at 513-929-DUCK (3825) and at local Kroger stores.

You can claim your spot on the Serpentine Wall with a blanket starting at 6 a.m. Saturday -- yes, before the event actually starts. Blankets are placed on a first-come, first-served basis. People are generally respectful of spots that have been reserved, as long as you show up at a reasonable time on the big day. That said, don’t take your sweet time heading down to the riverfront Sunday, thinking your reserved spot will remain undisturbed for hours. Because, no guarantees.

There will be food, soft drinks and water sold at the event but not alcohol -- and no, you aren’t allowed to bring your own. Event staff will check your items at the entrance.

Multiple roads and bridges will be closed or restricted for Riverfest; you have been warned. Access to the Cincinnati riverfront is traditionally limited to pedestrians only.

Here are the closures for Cincinnati, Covington and Newport. Parking will be at a premium, so this would be a fine time to use public transportation: Metro, TANK and Red Bike. Tap here for a map of all relevant road closures.

✅ Strollers

✅ Diapers/diaper bags

✅ Purse-sized umbrellas

✅ Sunblock, sunscreen, sunglasses, etc.

✅ Bug spray

✅ Snacks for small children

✅ Folding chairs (in designated areas), blankets, etc.

✅ Cameras

✅ Radios

✅ Earplugs

✅ Binoculars

❌Alcoholic beverages (We figured it bears repeating.)

❌Illegal weapons and explosives

❌Wheeled items: skateboards, bicycles, rollerblades, etc.

❌Laser pointers/laser pens

❌Glass bottles

❌Coolers

❌Liquids

❌Pets (with exception of service dogs)

❌Large umbrellas, chairs, etc.

❌Drug paraphernalia, illegal substances, etc.

We want to see all of your photos from the action. Tweet us @WCPO and tag us @9OnYourSide on Instagram -- and make sure to use the hashtags #WEBNfireworks and #Riverfest!

Three bonus tips from a veteran

