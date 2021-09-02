MAP: Riverfest, WEBN Fireworks means road closures this weekend

Riverfest and the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks returns to the banks of the Ohio River this weekend after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fest is set to take place Sept. 5 with most daytime activities set to take place at Yeatman's Cove and Sawyer Point.

The fun day will culminate with the annual Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

With all the fun comes a list of road closures to navigate.

In Covington, all streets north of East Fourth Street from Madison Avenue to the Licking River will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 6 p.m. The Roebling Suspension Bridge and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge also will be closed to all traffic at the same time.

The Fourth Street Bridge to Newport will close at 8 p.m.

Madison Avenue will remain open to allow access to public parking lots and garages until they are full or 6 p.m., whichever occurs first. Once the parking lots and garages are full, Madison will be closed to through traffic north of Fourth Street. Exceptions will be made for TANK buses, invitation holders to the Metropolitan Club, and hotel guests with room keys and parking passes.

Access to Devou Park, Kenton Hills, and The Bluffs will be restricted beginning at 2 p.m. to residents and their guests only.

Streets inside of the Impact Area will not reopen and residents and guests will not be permitted to exit the Impact Area in a vehicle until pedestrians have safely cleared out and Covington Police determine that it is safe to do so. This may take up to an hour after the fireworks are completed.

In Newport, Riverboat Row and Columbia Street north of Fourth Street will close at 8 a.m. The Purple People Bridge remains closed in Ohio due to ongoing structural issues.

The Taylor Southgate Bridge will close to vehicular traffic starting at 6 p.m. and to pedestrian traffic starting at 7:30 p.m. Monmouth Street from Third Street to 11th Street, Dave Cowens Drive, both north and south I-471 ramps to Route 8 and 10th Street between Saratoga and York also will close at 7:30 p.m.

All Other I-471 ramps will close at 8:30 p.m. Licking Pike (Route 9) North at Aspen Drive will close at 9 p.m.

In Cincinnati, the riverfront south of Third Street will be limited to pedestrians only.

Third Street, and all streets north of Third Street, will be open so that people can access points throughout Downtown. On-street parking will NOT be available throughout the downtown area south of Ninth Street after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Local access to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (I-471) from Ohio will close at 7 p.m.

The Third Street exit from westbound Columbia Parkway will close at 9 p.m. So will the Third Street exit from southbound 71.