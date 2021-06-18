New Colerain barbershop is 'sanctuary' for its customers

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — With Father’s day around the corner, you may still be trying to figure out how to spoil the special father in your life. How about spoiling him with a grooming session at a new Colerain barbershop? Harper’s Barbershop and Suites is up and running in Colerain under the proprietorship of Whitney B, who also runs Whitney B Hair Studio.

“I wanted to have a nice sanctuary for the guys to kind of kick back, enjoy their services, relax and watch TV and hang out,” said Whitney B.

Harper’s Barbershop is an extension of the Whitney B Hair Studio, which sits next door on Colerain Avenue. Whitney said she was ready to expand into a space that includes everyone after 10 years of focusing on the hair care of women.

“It’s laid back,” said customer Tiontai Scott. “When you get a haircut, you just want to chill. At least I do.”

Scott was in the chair of William Mitchell, who said the barbering industry has changed over the years.

“I started off cutting hair at $10-15 and here we are today, haircuts at $40-50,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell believes the new prices reflect the intricate techniques barbers use today.

“With HD and 4K cameras, everyone wants to be flawless,” he said. “It’s not just a one-two step anymore. You gotta get in between the halves and the decimals.”

Haircuts aren’t the only thing being served up at Harper’s. Whitney B is also introducing two suites that house beauty services. Right now, one is open offering manicures and pedicures.

“Independent contractors can lease out for their leisure as long as it pertains to the industry,” said Whitney B.

To book an appointment, check out @harpersbarbershopandsuites on Instagram or whitneybhairstudio.com.