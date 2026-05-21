Police: 1 dead after shooting in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in Walnut Hills Wednesday night, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to the area of May Street and Morgan Street for a report of a shooting just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers found a person shot in the chest when they arrived. The person was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section is conducting the investigation.