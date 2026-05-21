Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWalnut Hills

Actions

Police: 1 dead after shooting in Walnut Hills

Walnut Hills shooting
WCPO
Walnut Hills shooting
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in Walnut Hills Wednesday night, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to the area of May Street and Morgan Street for a report of a shooting just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers found a person shot in the chest when they arrived. The person was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section is conducting the investigation.

Today As It Happened

More local news:
Lebanon City Schools confirms kindergarten whooping cough case 'Pound sand.' And other things Dave Yost said in his final interview as AG Woodford Academy launches garden fence campaign to benefit students with autism

Get MORE in your morning! Weekdays starting at 4:30AM.