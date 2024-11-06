Watch Now
NewsGovernmentElections Local

Actions

Ohio Issue 1: Voters projected to reject redistricting reform amendment

Redistricting Ohio
Julie Carr Smyth/AP
FILE—Members of the Ohio Senate Government Oversight Committee hear testimony on a new map of state congressional districts in this file photo from Nov. 16, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. On Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court rejected a new map of the state's 15 congressional districts as gerrymandered, sending the blueprint back for another try. The 4-3 decision returns the process to the powerful Ohio Redistricting Commission. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)
Redistricting Ohio
Posted
and last updated

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans are projected to reject an amendment to the state’s constitution that would change how district maps are created, Decision Desk HQ projects.

Currently, Ohio lawmakers draw the maps — ones that directly impact them and their colleagues.

Issue 1 sought to take that power out of the hands of lawmakers and put it into the hands of an independent, 15-person commission of citizens who broadly represent the different geographic areas and demographics of the state.

It would have banned current or former politicians, political party officials, lobbyists and large political donors from sitting on the commission.

It would have required fair and impartial districts by making it unconstitutional to draw voting districts that discriminate against or favor any political party or individual politician. It also would have mandated the commission to operate under an open and independent process.

The commissioners would have drawn the maps based on federal law, also taking into account past election data on partisan preferences. The commission was to be charged with making sure that each district has a reasonably equal population and that communities of interest are kept together.

The current Ohio Redistricting Commission (ORC) is made up of seven spots. Two will always go to Republicans and two to Democrats in the Statehouse. The three remaining seats include the governor, secretary of state and auditor.

This led to the Ohio Redistricting Mess of 2022, where a bipartisan Ohio Supreme Court struck down seven different passed maps, citing that the GOP members of the commission were drawing lines to unfairly benefit their party.

In all, voters faced plenty of confusion about Issue 1 and what it meant for the state. Campaign signs for both sides made similar claims about whether voting “yes” or “no” would stop gerrymandering in Ohio.

Find the latest general election results from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana here.

More local politics:
Landsman declares win against Sonza in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District race Republican Hawkins projected to beat Democrat Forbes for Ohio Supreme Court seat Voters reject Kentucky Amendment 2, group behind ballot measure concedes

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money