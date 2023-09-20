Northern Kentucky woman proves that dreams really do come true

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — The Sunshine Foundation usually grants dreams like visiting Disney World, Legoland, SeaWorld and Universal Studios for children in need across the country. But it also granted one Northern Kentucky woman's unique wish without hesitation.

McKenzie Barrett, who just turned 18, lives with a seizure disorder and Trisomy 7. According to The National Institutes of Health, Trisomy 7 is a rare chromosomal anomaly syndrome that results in skin pigmentary dysplasia, body asymmetry and developmental and growth delays. Barrett is one of fewer than 1,000 people in the U.S. with the disease.

Barrett's dream was to be able to enjoy the outdoors without the worry of her skin being damaged by the sun. The foundation turned that dream into a reality.

They recently built a covered porch onto her Dry Ridge home.

"Mackenzie can sit on the porch with the roof to protect her from the sun," Barrett's mom Kimberly said. "She can enjoy watching her birds and swing and have fun!"

The foundation said her dream was made possible thanks to the "generous donation" from the Sunshine Foundation All-Volunteer Ocean City Cape Atlantic New Jersey Chapter.

According to the foundation's website, its goal is to answer the dreams of children, ages 3 to 18, who have severe or profound physical/developmental/intellectual challenges or trauma from physical/sexual abuse, whose families have limited income.

Since 1976, the foundation has helped grant dreams for more than 41,000 children throughout the U.S., a spokesperson said in a press release.

The foundation said the most common requests are dreams to visit major amusement parks but it also helps grant unique dreams including shopping sprees, computers, iPads, outdoor playsets, swimming pools, and family trips.

Click here to learn more about how you can get involved with the organization.