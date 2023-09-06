Northbound I-71/75 reopens in NKY after crash involving semi

ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 is back open after being shut down just before I-275 in Northern Kentucky due to a crash involving a semi.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. just past the Erlanger exit, before I-275.

Traffic cameras in the area showed a semi truck blocking almost the entire road, with another 4-door sedan in the shoulder.

Emergency crews were working to clear the crash. Some cars were able to get by the crash via the right shoulder, but traffic was backed up for miles.

Investigators have not said if anyone was injured.

It is unclear what caused the crash.