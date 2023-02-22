Non-profit's "mobile lab" stolen this week before nationwide tour

CINCINNATI — The non-profit group based in the city "Minority Business Group" reports someone or some people stole their truck right out a lot in East Price Hill at 2303 Quebec Road. Members believe it happened sometime between Sunday night and early Tuesday morning. The group's leader, Tony Stillwell, said they were working on this truck, or as he called, "the mobile lab," for a nationwide tour of all 50 states promoting "Stop the Gun Violence."

In a Youtube video from September, Stillwell is on video giving people a behind the scenes of the work they were putting into their new "mobile lab."

"Then we're going to paint the inside, we're going to work our way to the outside," said Stillwell. "Moving one step closer to the dream."

Stillwell's dream was this mobile lab and driving it across all 50 states to promote "Stop the Gun Violence," where you get into the boxing ring with someone you may have "beef" with and settle the score inside the ropes.

"Put down the guns and put on some gloves the old-fashioned way and bout it out and live to see another day," said Stillwell.

They worked on this truck for months sanding the floor, painting the walls, installing an office with equipment inside, and they were getting ready to finish the outside.

"We were just about to paint it we just ordered paint," said Stillwell.

Then Tuesday morning, Stillwell's dream was shattered.

"Me and the boys we came down here to work on it to work on the truck and the truck was gone," said Stillwell.

Months of hard work, with only some tire marks and some broken pieces of cement were left behind. WCPO asked Stillwell how much this is going to set his organization back.

"I hate to think about it, but we might not make our deadline schedule for June," said Stillwell.

He told WCPO he filed a report with the Cincinnati Police Department Tuesday, and as of Tuesday night, WCPO was waiting for information from CPD. We also noticed some surveillance cameras from some businesses in the area, and we're waiting to confirm if any of the cameras caught the people who stole it.

Stillwell set up a GoFundMe to buy a new truck and equipment.

