Noah Kahan recommends several Cincinnati businesses to fans ahead of sold-out show at Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI — Noah Kahan is taking Cincinnati by storm this week ahead of his sold-out show at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday.

Fans braved the heat Tuesday to nab the singer-songwriter's merch ahead of the show, and now fans are bracing for crazy-high temps for the show amid Cincinnati's heatwave. Here's what Great American Ball Park said fans can bring into the show to stay cool.

While Kahan's show doesn't start until Wednesday evening, the "Stick Season" singer is recommending several Cincinnati businesses that fans who are "Willing and Able" can check out.

On Kahan's website, he suggested five different businesses on his "Detour Guide," including bars, bakeries and coffee shops. Each of the selected businesses may have promotional items from the tour, themed menu items and more.

Here are the businesses that made Kahan's list:



The Bonbonerie — 2030 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45208

Redtree Coffee and Art (Over-the-Rhine) — 229 W. 12th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Redtree Coffee and Art (Oakley) — 3210 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

Sugar Shack by the Tracks — 405 E. Wyoming Ave., Lockland, OH 45215

Homemakers Bar — 39 E. 13th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

The Roll — 1426 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Several of Kahan's suggestions are located downtown in close proximity to Great American Ball Park, including Redtree's OTR location, The Roll and Homemakers Bar.

While they may not have "Strawberry Wine," Homemakers Bar shared on social media that the bar will be serving the "Porch Light," which comes with Barr Hill Gin, Apple-infused Cap Corse Mattei Blanc, freshly juiced lemon and honey with some cheddar cheese served on the side. The bar called the cocktail, which they said tastes like apple pie, a "love letter to Vermont," Kahan's home state.

Sugar Shack by the Tracks, a retro ice cream and dessert shop, posted to social media, saying they're serving a "The Great Divide Sundae." The sundae comes with a hot fudge bottom, chopped Reese's cups, vanilla soft-serve ice cream, Reese's peanut butter sauce, cookie dough pieces, whipped cream, a cherry and ladybug candy.

"Pinch us, is this real life?! We are overjoyed to be listed on Noah Kahan's official website as a destination for his fans to check out while in Cincinnati for his sold-out concert and world tour for his new album, The Great Divide!" the shop wrote. "We are so grateful his team reached out to us and asked us to create a themed treat."

For more from Noah Kahan's Tour Hub, and his "Detour Guide" for other shows on his tour, click here.

WATCH: Here's what fans heading to Noah Kahan's Cincinnati show can bring to stay cool

Noah Kahan to perform sold-out show during heat wave at Great American Ball Park