Two men indicted on murder charges in deadly shooting outside Fricker's

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — A Hamilton County grand jury indicted two men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Donald Hales.

According to a release, Brian Peavy has been indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of abduction. Aaron Peavy was indicted on two counts of murder, 4 counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment, and one count of possessing criminal tools.

The indictments come after the Sept. 27, 2026, fatal shooting of Hales at Fricker's Bar and Grill, which also left another man wounded.

Both Peavys were arrested at their residence on Friday evening (Oct. 16, 2026) without incident and were transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

WCPO 9 reported earlier that around 5 p.m. on the evening of the shooting, North College Hill Police officers responded to Fricker's on Goodman Avenue for a report of two people being shot.

A 911 call obtained by WCPO 9 captures the moments leading up to the gunfire. The caller told a dispatcher people were fighting outside the restaurant and that she saw guns.

"I'm not going back out there," the caller told the dispatcher after saying she ran back inside when she saw a gun.

She later told the dispatcher that two people had guns in the parking lot.

About a minute into the call, the situation escalated.

"Shots are just fired. Shots are fired. Shots are fired," the caller said.

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