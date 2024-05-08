Tuesday's episodes of 'The Rookie,' 'The Good Doctor' to air later this week

CINCINNATI — The latest episodes of ABC's "The Rookie" and "The Good Doctor," which were supposed to air Tuesday evening, will air later this week.

Neither of the episodes aired like normal due to severe weather coverage for the Tri-State area.

"Punch Card," the latest episode of "The Rookie," will air Thursday, May 9 at 1 a.m on WCPO 9.

"The Overview Effect," the latest episode of "The Good Doctor," will air Friday, May 10 at 1 a.m on WCPO 9.

"The Rookie" has aired on ABC since 2018 and it currently celebrating its sixth season. "The Good Doctor" is on its seventh season — which was announced as its final season — since premiering on ABC in 2017.

