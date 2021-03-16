Cincinnati Metro offering free bus rides to Cintas Center mass COVID vaccination event

Cincinnati Metro will offer free bus rides later this week to coincide with a mass COVID-19 vaccination event planned at the Cintas Center.

The transit authority Tuesday announced all routes will offer free rides from March 18-20, as well as a free shuttle service from three nearby bus stops to the Cintas Center's main entrance:

at Montgomery Road and Dana Avenue

at Woodburn and Dana avenues

at the Xavier University parking lot C-2 and the overflow parking lot

The shuttle will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. all three days.

Cincinnati Metro routes 4, 31, 51 and MetroPlus directly serve the Cintas Center.

"By providing free transportation, we can eliminate one hurdle for those who want to receive the vaccine but may not own a vehicle or live near a vaccination site," said Metro CEO Daryl Haley in a news release.

The free rides will be subsidized by the statewide "Rides for Community Immunity" program, spearheaded by the Ohio Department of Transportation, along with support from the Ohio Department of Health, the city of Cincinnati, Hamilton County and the Health Collaborative.