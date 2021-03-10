Cintas Center to become mass vaccination site next week

Cincinnati’s Cintas Center will become a mass vaccination site for seven days in late March and early April, delivering a total of 10,000 complete vaccinations — first and second dose included — before Memorial Day.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that Cintas would offer vaccine appointments between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. from March 18-20 and again from April 8-10, supplementing the vaccinations carried out at small clinics, pharmacies and community health centers across Ohio.

DeWine’s administration will also supply 5,500 additional vaccine doses to Kroger stores located in “high-risk Cincinnati-area communities that could be disproportionately affected by the virus,” according to a news release. These locations will be announced at a later date.

The Cintas Center is, as of Wednesday, the only planned Ohio mass-vaccination clinic within an hour’s drive of Cincinnati.