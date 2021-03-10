Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID Vaccine

Actions

Cintas Center to become mass vaccination site next week

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Virus Outbreak Pfizer Vaccine Effectiveness
Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 16:41:45-05

Cincinnati’s Cintas Center will become a mass vaccination site for seven days in late March and early April, delivering a total of 10,000 complete vaccinations — first and second dose included — before Memorial Day.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that Cintas would offer vaccine appointments between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. from March 18-20 and again from April 8-10, supplementing the vaccinations carried out at small clinics, pharmacies and community health centers across Ohio.

DeWine’s administration will also supply 5,500 additional vaccine doses to Kroger stores located in “high-risk Cincinnati-area communities that could be disproportionately affected by the virus,” according to a news release. These locations will be announced at a later date.

The Cintas Center is, as of Wednesday, the only planned Ohio mass-vaccination clinic within an hour’s drive of Cincinnati.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.