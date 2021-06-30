Watch
Officials to give update on Purple People Bridge after extended closure

Bridge has been closed since May 11
Michael Benedic
Purple People Bridge
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 12:33:06-04

NEWPORT, Ky. — Officials said Wednesday they soon would provide an update on the status of the Purple People Bridge, which closed more than six weeks ago due to fallen stone fragments from one of its piers.

The mixed-use pedestrian bridge closed May 11 while investigators assessed the extent of repair or restoration work needed on the span that connects Newport on the Levee in Northern Kentucky to East Pete Rose Way along Cincinnati's riverfront.

Along with the Purple People Bridge, the nearby John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been closed for a restoration project since earlier this year. Further downriver, the Brent Spence Bridge has operated at restricted capacity as crews repaint and refinish its metal buttresses.

Both projects are expected to extend through November.

