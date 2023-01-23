United Airlines adds nonstop flight from Cincinnati to Kansas City for AFC championship

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans who don't want to drive to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game now have a faster option.

United Airlines has added a nonstop flight from Cincinnati to Kansas City this week. The flight leaves CVG at 1 p.m. Saturday and arrives at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) at 1:50 p.m. CT. Bengals fans will then leave KC Monday at 7:45 a.m. CT for a 10:14 a.m. arrival back in the Queen City.

The trip will still cost a pretty penny. According to United's website, the price for one person traveling in economy will be $1,580 roundtrip.

For more information on how much it will cost to go to the AFC championship at Arrowhead Stadium, including ticket, gas and hotel costs, click here.

This is the second-straight championship matchup between the Bengals and Chiefs. Last year, fans who had coveted tickets were stuck on a plane during Cincinnati's overtime win. Michelle Jones and her sister tried to fly out Saturday, but had trouble getting to their connecting flight.

"Literally everybody was crying and upset," Jones said. "I mean, they offered us nothing."

Hopefully, no Bengals fans run into that problem this time around.

