City council examining new Brent Spence Bridge approach using roundabouts to re-connect Queensgate, West End

CINCINNATI — On Wednesday, city leaders will vote on whether to spend up to 60 days preparing a report about a new concept for the approach to the Brent Spence Bridge.

Specifically, city council is looking to successfully re-connect the neighborhoods of the West End and Queensgate, which were split by the I-75 corridor in the 1940s.

Council is hoping to look at alternative options to a proposed design created by the Ohio Department of Transportation, which would create a grid of several one-way streets that "would function mostly as higher-speed ramps or one-direction cross-freeway connections," according to city council.

City of Cincinnati

The design for which the study would be created would instead create several two-way passages connected by at least four new roundabouts — possibly more.

On that map, white dots mean there would probably be a signalized intersection, but the design also says any white dot location in the design could instead be swapped for a roundabout.

This means over a dozen new roundabouts could possibly be built as part of this design.

It also includes other modifications to ODOT's initial plan — like extending 5th Street to connect near Shelterhouse.

City of Cincinnati

"Cost and technical feasibility of 5th Street overpass and Ezzard Charles overpass both designed to accommodate potential future street car extension with features such as sacrificial slabs shall be evaluated and included in report," reads the design.

The design also proposes re-aligning the 9th Street connection so that, instead of cutting straight across the highway to Gest Street it shifts diagonally to attach to Gest at West 7th Street.

The 9th Street change is "to improve long-term relationship to freeway corridor," the design says. It also avoids taking the roadway directly over a plot of land the Brent Spence Bridge project is slated to free up for the city.

City of Cincinnati

During the city council meeting to discuss the motion requesting a 60-day report, advocates with Bridge Forward spoke; the group has worked to propose alternate options to ODOT's plans for the Brent Spence Bridge project since 2023, though some of those designs are far more expensive than ODOT's vision.

"Think creatively, not just about default road design modes, but to think about ways to really encourage city development not just move cars faster," said Brian Boland, founder of Bridge Forward Cincinnati.

"I think this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you to start to reconfigure an entire neighborhood of Cincinnati," said John Schneider, Devou Good Foundation. "All the pieces are there, you've got flat land, you have wide streets, you have buildings of five stories or more, you probably have great views of downtown."

An opportunity to reset with the $3.5 billion Brent Spence Bridge project on the horizon, and a chance to correct mistakes.

"When we put in a lot of the highways we got rid of a lot of street grids," said Mark Jeffreys, Cincinnati City Council.

While the possibility that the neighborhoods could be connected by a slew of roundabouts is not off the table, at least one member of council voiced concerns for the traffic circles during council Tuesday.

"Roundabouts create several challenges in a city environment where you have pedestrians crossing, so we need to be mindful of that," said Councilman Mark Jeffreys. "I think we should explore all tools to making sure that are streets are safe but also that we can get traffic through."

The Brent Spence Bridge plan still has not officially been finalized in any way, but Governors Andy Beshear and Mike DeWine have announced changes to the project this year to help the finished plan align better with what residents of Cincinnati want.

BSBC Project

On the Ohio side, changes were proposed in an attempt to free up green space and better connect Queensgate. Those changes resulted in the ODOT plan that city council now wants to further amend.

Three-tier mission for what some know as the Signature Street Concept. Cincinnati City Council will consider a plan leading up to Brent Spence Bridge Project:

1. Reclaim lost land from I-75

2. Reconnect Queensgate-Downtown-West End

3. Realize investment in forgotten areas pic.twitter.com/91VbKnluE3 — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) December 17, 2024