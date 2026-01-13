U.S. House passes funding bill that would install more cameras in Cincinnati, expand mental health resources

CINCINNATI — Congressman Greg Landsman (D-OH-01) announced the U.S House of Representatives passed a federal funding bill that would include installing more cameras around Cincinnati Thursday.

Landsman said the bill includes $1 million for a project that would provide Cincinnati police with new cameras and more mental health resources.

The announcement comes after the death of 11-year-old QueenEr'Re Reed on New Year's Day.

Reed's death sparked outrage throughout the city, including in the West End, where she was shot and killed at Laurel Playground.

Concerned loved ones and community members have spoken out at city council meetings since her death, asking for more cameras to be put up as a safety measure.

As part of the funding bill, Landsman said the Cincinnati Police Department Camera Technology and Mental Health Response Team Project would deliver over $1 million in funds to enhance the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) and the Emergency Communication Center's (ECC) current camera technology. The project would add additional cameras and improve the technology of the existing cameras.

According to Landsman, this would help to "stop criminal activity, assist with evidence collection, crowd monitoring and traffic management."

Through expanding mental health and medical response to crisis calls, CPD and ECC's Alternative Response to Crisis program would also be strengthened from the funding, according to Landsman.

"Recent tragedies in our city make it clear how critical this funding is for new police cameras and improving the existing ones, helping save lives and hold criminals accountable," Landsman said. "This is a smart and bipartisan federal investment in public safety that brings taxpayer dollars back to our communities, so local law enforcement has what it needs to keep our children and families safe.”

The bill must now pass in the Senate and be signed into law by President Donald Trump.