The Ohio Department of Transportation: New drone detection technology could lead to safer airspace

As the number of drones grows, so does the concern for how to keep airspace safe.

Since 2018, The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has been working with the Federal Aviation Administration, Drive Ohio/Fly Ohio, Ohio's Unmanned Aircrafts System Center, and Ohio State University to develop new technology that helps better detect drones.

At low altitudes, it can be difficult to detect air traffic on radar due to ground obstructions such as trees, homes, cars and other low-flying objects like insects or birds.

ODOT has been working on a "detect and avoid" system that will track drones and keep them from colliding with aircrafts that fly at lower altitudes, like medical helicopters or crop dusters.

This system will make it safer for drone operators to fly beyond visual line of sight, without ground observers.

Airspace manager for the Ohio UAS Center, Richard Fox said this new technology could change the way we use drones in the future.

"The last mile package delivery is what the future holds,” Fox said.

“The FedEx’s, UPS’, Amazons - that 2-hour delivery that they guarantee, this technology will support that."

The new technology could also help provide critical information to emergency crews as well as hospitals.

"Medical use case is the biggest driver. Blood and organs and tissues,” Fox said.

“Things that are time sensitive that drones could bring to a community and business that is very beneficial.”

Dr. Sean Calhoun with Cal Analytics said he believes the industry will continue to grow as the lower altitude airspace becomes safer and more efficient.

He said this could impact everything from disaster response, package delivery, and eventually, even air taxis.

Dr. Calhoun believes Ohio has certainly positioned itself in a place to remain a leader in this emerging technology.

