Summit on advanced air mobility to be held at the White House

The White House is preparing to host a summit focusing on advanced air mobility, including electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) and drones.

An administration official confirmed that the summit will be held on Wednesday Aug. 3, Reuters reported.

According to Bloomberg Government which obtained a draft of the agenda, panels will focus on security concerns with drones as the number operating in the U.S. grows.

Leaders in the advanced air mobility industry will attend. The draft agenda named Joby Aviation Inc., and the company is expected to have representatives attending the summit.

The Biden administration has previously asked Congress to widen its authority in have more control over drones. The Senate is expected to vote on a bill that would increase government power over the flying of drones.