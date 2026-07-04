SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — One week after a critical Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for thousands of immigrants living in Springfield, largely from Haiti, protesters recognized America's 250th birthday with a rally in their support.

Jen Casto, with Indivisible of Springfield, Ohio, organized the rally at Springfield City Hall.

"Unfortunately, this is not a celebratory occasion," Casto said.

She said she wanted to continue sending a message to the Trump administration that immigrants were welcome in the region.

WATCH: We talk to people at Springfield's latest protest

Springfield activists recognize America 250 with immigrant support rally

People like Viles Dorsainvil, who is at risk of deportation to Haiti. Dorsainvil is the executive director of the Haitian Support Center.

"A place that is not ready to welcome me now because of all of the gang violence down there," he said.

Not everyone at Springfield City Hall backed the protesters, however, with Trump supporters circling the block for more than an hour in trucks bearing American flags.

Terry Adkins sat on a bench with other like-minded Springfield residents directly in the center of the protest advocating for the end of TPS.

"First word is temporary," he said. "Supreme Court, the highest in the land, said it could end."

While the court ruling does make immigrant communities across the country vulnerable to deportation, Dorsainvil and others are calling on Congress to act to protect them.

Casto told us she's now turning her attention to the midterm elections to help elect a Congress that would act on their concerns.

"The power of the people will always be greater than people in power," she said. "What we can do now is vote. Vote like your life depends on it."