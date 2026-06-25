'Everything is in limbo' | Springfield's Haitian community faces uncertainty after Supreme Court TPS ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — For the past six years, Viles Dorsainvil has built a life in Springfield.

He has worked, studied and advocated for a Haitian community that has grown into part of the city’s identity. He has helped families navigate a new life in the United States through his work as executive director of the Haitian Support Center.

Now, after a U.S. Supreme Court decision Thursday, he is facing the same uncertainty as thousands of others he has spent years helping.

“I am on the same boat as everybody else,” Dorsainvil said.

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling allows the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians, clearing the way for the loss of protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of immigrants to legally live and work in the country.

WATCH: Community leaders sat down with WCPO 9 to talk about the Supreme Court ruling

Springfield's Haitian community faces uncertainty after Supreme Court ruling

For Springfield’s Haitian community — estimated by local leaders to include about 15,000 people — the ruling could mean the loss of work permits, driver’s licenses and protection from deportation.

Dorsainvil said he was shocked by the decision, not because he believed it was impossible, but because of the scope of the ruling.

“I did not believe that the decision would have been so extreme,” he said.

TPS was created by Congress in 1990 for people from countries experiencing dangerous conditions that prevent a safe return. Haiti was granted TPS after the 2010 earthquake, and the designation was repeatedly extended as the country faced political instability, natural disasters and escalating gang violence.

The Trump administration argued TPS for Haiti should end, citing national security concerns and violence from Haitian gangs.

But Dorsainvil said the ruling failed to account for the realities many Haitians would face if forced to return.

“When you take the decision to leave your country, it’s because you’re facing death, you’re facing torture, you’re facing all types of kidnappings,” Dorsainvil said.

He said many Haitians are not leaving because they want to abandon their home country.

“If tomorrow my country gets back on track or to normalcy, I would be going home,” he said. "Why would I have been here? I would have been here for work.”

Dorsainvil said he came to the United States seeking safety and opportunity — the same things he believes many immigrants are searching for.

“Everybody needs the basic necessities. Food, shelter, security and a decent job,” he said.

The Supreme Court’s ruling immediately raised questions across Springfield.

Dorsainvil said community members turned to WhatsApp groups and other communication channels searching for answers.

People wondered whether they should continue going to work, whether employers would keep them on payroll and whether they should continue everyday activities like driving.

“There is no legal representative in every household to tell folks how to navigate this,” Dorsainvil said. "It’s them on their own trying to figure things out.”

Immigration attorneys said the impact will vary from person to person, depending on whether someone has another legal pathway.

Katie Kersh, managing attorney with Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, said some TPS holders may have pending asylum cases or other options, but there is no universal solution.

“This is not simply, 'Oh, this is a temporary measure, and they should go and apply for something else,’” Kersh said during a community briefing. "There is not simply some other path for them to follow.”

Kersh said many TPS holders could lose work authorization, which could also affect their ability to maintain driver’s licenses.

In Ohio, driver’s licenses for many TPS holders had been extended through July 6 while legal challenges were pending. Once those protections expire, Kersh said many people could face difficulty getting to work, transporting children and completing daily tasks.

Faith leaders and community advocates warned the ruling could have consequences beyond immigration status.

The Rev. Carl Ruby of Central Christian Church said Springfield’s recent growth has been closely tied to the Haitian community.

“This is not just a tragedy for Haitians. This is a tragedy for Springfield, Ohio,” Ruby said.

Ruby said Springfield had experienced decades of decline before the arrival of thousands of Haitian immigrants.

“When Haitians arrived, that was the first time we grew in half a century,” he said.

He warned that the loss of workers could impact businesses, schools and healthcare systems throughout the region.

“That’s going to hurt businesses in Springfield,” Ruby said. “It’s going to lead to economic decline. It’s going to hurt our county.”

Dorsainvil echoed those concerns, saying Haitians have become woven into the fabric of the city.

“We’ve been everywhere in Springfield,” he said. “We work at the school district, we work at hospitals, manufacturers, factories. We are everywhere.”

He said the uncertainty extends beyond Haitian families.

“I don’t know how the school district will deal with it. I don’t know how the hospitals are going to deal with it,” he said.

Community groups are now preparing resources for families affected by the decision. The Haitian Support Center is working with faith organizations and nonprofits to provide assistance with housing, transportation, utilities and legal services.

A rally was scheduled at Springfield City Hall to allow residents to gather and respond to the decision.

Dorsainvil said he expects many people to continue standing with the Haitian community, even as uncertainty grows.

“There are folks who are still community-oriented, folks who still believe in the country and continue to stand up for minorities and support them,” he said. “We are not a threat for the community. We’re just here as everybody else. We just want to work and live and be part of the community.”

But for now, he said many families are waiting to see what comes next.

“The fear is high. Knowing that you can be picked up anytime, anywhere, is not something easy to deal with,” Dorsainvil said. “Everything is in limbo now.”