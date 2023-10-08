'She loved life. She loved art': Community furthering Katelyn Markham's legacy through art

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Friends, family, and supporters of Katelyn Markham celebrated her life Saturday afternoon.

“There’s a community of people who’ve been brought together by the loss,” said Tina Barrett, who helped organize the benefit.

Katelyn Markham went missing from her home in Fairfield in 2011, just days before her 22nd birthday. Two years later, her remains were found in Indiana. The case went cold until earlier this year. In March, police charged her fiance,John Carter with her murder.

Carter posted his $1 million bond. The trial is set to begin in June 2024.

“Some level of justice is going to happen, even if it’s just a trial,” Barrett said.

Markham was an art student. The purpose of the gathering was to determine how the community can continue to further her legacy.

“She loved life. She loved art, she loved color, and we want to carry that forward,” Barrett said. “This is about forwarding her message that you should get together, make some art and have some fun.”

That’s exactly what happened in Harbin Park, where attendees enjoyed chalk, balloons, pumpkin painting, art raffle giveaways, and snacks.

Andrew Rowan Community members paint chalk at an event honoring Katelyn Markham's memory.

The proceeds from the event will go to domestic violence, but Barrett said she hopes to host the event annually, with future proceeds going to support young artists.

“In her memory, we can help other people create art, and I think she would appreciate that,” Barrett said.

Markham’s father, Dave, agreed. He said one of her art teachers attended the event.

“He was just saying that she just blossomed, and he called her a maverick in the art world,” Dave said. ”Any media: pencils, oils, paints, she was into. She always had a sketchbook in her hand."