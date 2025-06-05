School funding provision in Ohio budget would primarily benefit suburbs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A proposal in the Ohio Senate's budget would give additional funding to high-performing public school districts, ones typically in suburban and often wealthier areas.

Public school districts in Ohio are continuing to rally for more funding, which is why Scott DiMauro with the Ohio Education Association is fighting against the Senate’s newly proposed state budget.

"You have different public schools that are being, essentially, pitted against one another," DiMauro said.

The senators increased the amount of money going to public schools from the House's proposal.

The Senate budget gives public schools about $100 million more than the House version. Although they follow most of the House's proposed budget, which only gives schools about $226 million for school funding, but $550 million total. The Senate changed the funding "guarantee" amount. Currently, some districts have guarantees that a portion of their funding will not be reduced, even if their enrollment decreases.

Finance Chair Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) explained that this $100 million added back would only go to high-performing or "improving" districts.

"A new component has been added to recognize performance of the districts who have shown great progress or received a four or five-star rating in their last evaluation," he said.

Schools with higher report card ratings, which are based on state testing, receive a funding boost from the state. Republicans say that this could increase the incentive for schools to do well.

"This was a necessary addition to the funding formula as we move forward and as we expect more and more out of our school districts," the lawmaker said.

There are 68 schools with a five-star rating, according to data from the Department of Education and Workforce. Fifty-six are suburban, 25 are considered rural, and only one could be classified as a mix of suburban and urban (Steubenville City Schools).

Zooming in on Orange City Schools District, a 5-star school, reveals that it has some of the wealthiest areas in Ohio, with median incomes exceeding $200,000 in Pepper Pike, Moreland Hills, and Hunting Valley. Orange also just passed its school levy in May.

All schools are facing financial challenges, DiMauro said, but noted that achieving a 4- or 5-star rating becomes that much harder when districts continue to be underfunded by the state.

The school districts for the ten biggest cities in Ohio are all under 4 stars. Cleveland has 3, Columbus has 2 and Cincinnati has 2.5.

"Rather than taking some money from an already underfunded system and reallocating it to districts that are already doing well and primarily serve higher-income students, why don't we instead make sure that we are fully funding the formula and directing resources where they're needed the most," he said.

The budget will continue to be heard, and a final version will need to be agreed upon by the Senate and House by the end of June.