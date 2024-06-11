Pet Friendly Rental Act could eliminate monthly payment for Ohio renters

CINCINNATI — There's a push in Ohio to increase access to affordable housing and eliminate barriers for pet owners.

Pet owners will do just about anything for their furry friends, and for many who live in apartments, that includes shelling out cash for monthly pet rent fees. Ohio House Bill 277 aims to change that.

Adam Mark lives in his downtown Cincinnati apartment with his dog, Penny. Not only does he pay for his rent, but he also pays a monthly fee for his pup.

"I pay $25 per month, but there is also a deposit when you first move in for having a pet," Mark said.

Owning a pet can make it more difficult for those searching for affordable housing.

"I feel like especially having like a larger dog, it's hard to find apartments that take them,” dog owner Jasmine Watters said. “And then you also usually have to pay like another deposit fee sometimes and then the rent on top of that too, which definitely adds up."

If passed, the Pet Friendly Rental Act would provide a tax credit to landlords who choose to allow cats or dogs in their rental units. Landlords who receive the tax credit will not be able to restrict pets by breed or size, or charge nonrefundable fees or additional pet rent fees.

"I think it's a great idea,” Mark said. “This is one less thing that you have to spend money on, that you could spend more on your dog or anything else"

Watters said she is also in support of the bill. She said she never quite understood the purpose of pet fees in the first place.

“I feel like they don't do any more damage than like a kid or anything,” she said. “So I don't think she's costing the apartment any more money to have her there.”

WCPO took Watters' question to the Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Apartment Association and asked them to clarify — what is the purpose of pet rent?

A spokesperson for the association provided a statement saying in part:

"Fees are charged to cover pet-related damages, to offset wear and tear caused by pets and to hire professional cleaning services to remove animal hair and stains."

WCPO also asked how they felt about the Pet Friendly Rental Act.

The spokesperson said the association has not yet taken a position on the bill. The Pet Friendly Rental Act now heads to the house floor for a vote.