ONIC reports 'increasing number' of dangerous drug mixtures in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) is reporting "an increasing number" of drug mixtures — including some that contain carfentanil, a synthetic opioid ONIC says is estimated to be 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

ONIC reports at least 17 drug samples taken this year at forensic and drug testing labs across the state have contained mixtures of carfentanil and other drugs. Those mixtures have been in several forms including tablets, powder and rocks.

From 2017 to 2021, 56% of drug poisoning deaths in Ohio involved a mixture of drugs. ONIC said some common drugs mixed in Ohio include methamphetamine, cocaine, veterinary sedatives like xylazine and medetomidine, as well as fentanyl and its analogues like carfentanil.

According to the DEA, carfentanil is used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large animals. It is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

"Just never take a pill or powder that's not from a licensed health care provider because you cannot distinguish the contents of a pill just by looking at it," said Alex Van Dyke, an ONIC strategic intelligence analyst. "You think you might be getting one thing — and that thing might be in there — but there could be six, seven, eight other drug classes even, not just different drugs, and were just slowly starting to understand the devastating effects that can have."

To report a drug tip to ONIC, call 1-833-OHIO-NIC (644-6642).