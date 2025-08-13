On 90th anniversary of Social Security, we talk to AARP Ohio about program's future

CINCINNATI — After President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act 90 years ago this week, a streetcar motorman from Ohio became the first American to receive a Social Security check.

Ernest Ackerman participated in one day of the Social Security program, making $5 before retiring the next day. Because he paid his payroll tax of one nickel, Ackerman received a lump sum check of 17 cents — a symbolic start to Social Security in the U.S.

Nine decades later, Social Security is still a major source of income for millions of Americans. AARP Ohio said 2.5 million Ohioans receive Social Security benefits, projecting that it helps 41% of Ohioans age 65 and older stay out of poverty.

But a recent poll from AARP found that while 96% of those surveyed said Social Security is important, confidence in the future of the program sits at 36% — a drop from 43% in 2020.

We spoke with Jenny Carlson, the state director of AARP Ohio, who said there is a chance millions of Americans could see their benefits cut in the future if the legislative branch does not act.

"I think everyone needs to know Social Security is handled a lot differently by the federal government, members of Congress," Carlson said. "Social Security will never go bankrupt, but if Washington doesn't do anything right now, older Americans everywhere are gonna experience real economic hardship. And so we are projecting, the federal government are projecting, that if Congress fails to act by 2034, millions of Americans will see their earned benefits cut by 20%."

AARP Ohio is hosting a virtual town hall with Ohio Rep. Mike Carey at 10 a.m. Thursday, the exact anniversary of the bill's signing, to discuss concerns about the program. Carey serves on the House subcommittee on Social Security.

Anyone who wants to participate or express their concerns can register for the event online here or join live via telephone at 866-767-0665.

You can also watch the town hall on AARP Ohio's Facebook page here.