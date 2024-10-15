Ohio Task Force 1 returns after three weeks of hurricane search and rescue missions

VANDALIA, Ohio — The crews of Ohio Task Force 1 have safely returned to Vandalia, Ohio after spending the last three weeks responding to search and rescue operations left behind by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The team of 82 men and women are Ohio firefighters, EMS and other first responders who volunteer to help others. Task Force leader Jeffrey Newman said most of the crew are firefighters from Ohio Fire Stations.

Crews returned to Ohio in specialized trucks, cars and freight vehicles.

WCPO 9 News Ohio Task Force 1 Task Force Leader Jeffrey Newman returns home with his crew

The teams worked to clear debris and rescue people stranded across Florida and North Carolina. They were accompanied by their K-9 counterparts, including Annie, a human remains recovery specialist animal.

“Even when we’re working together on a search, for example, we’re going to have people who are hazmat specialists, we’re going to have people who are rescue specialists. The entire team works together when we search, and the K-9 is a part of that team," said Ohio Task Force 1 K-9 Coordinator Melissa Morgan.

The crews were split in structure response, where team members would be working on land. The second part is a water response, where task force members were equipped with boats to be able to navigate the dangerous flood waters, hoping to find people waiting to be rescued.

The three weeks of work began on Sept. 24, when crews were deployed off to the Florida coast when Hurricane Helene struck, according to Ohio Task Force 1. Crews helped the response in both Pasco and Hernandez County.

Teams were then sent up to North Carolina, to help those suffering through the damage in the counties surrounding Asheville on Oct. 1.

Crews would then return to Florida to help with preparations for the incoming Hurricane Milton. They began their journey home on Sunday.

Newman told WCPO that their work couldn't be successful without the help and support of their families and local jobs back in Ohio.