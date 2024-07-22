Ohio state senator says he regrets suggesting civil war if Trump, Vance don't win

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A local state senator suggested a civil war could break out if Donald Trump does not win the presidential election.

While speaking at JD Vance's hometown rally at Middletown High School, State Senator George Lang began chanting "fight, fight" before telling attendees they were fighting for "the soul of our nation" during this election.

"I believe wholeheartedly Donald Trump and Butler County's JD Vance are the last chance to save our country politically," Lang said on stage. "I'm afraid if we lose this one, it's gonna take a civil war to save the country."

Lang continued, expressing how happy he was they have "the bikers for Trump on our side" if a civil war did occur.

Hours later, the legislator who represents Butler County in Ohio's 4th senatorial district released a statement on social media saying he regretted his comments. He specifically noted the assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania shows "we should all be mindful of what is said."

"Remarks I made earlier today at a rally in Middletown do not accurately reflect my views," he said. "I regret the divisive remarks I made in the excitement of the moment on stage. Especially in light of the assassination attempt on President Trump last week, we should all be mindful of what is said at political events, myself included."

My statement below on comments made earlier today: pic.twitter.com/44UziIPjSa — State Senator George Lang (@LangForOhio) July 22, 2024

Comments about an impending civil war were also made by members of the Proud Boys following the 2020 election. A former member told jurors in a case involving the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that the Proud Boys "openly expected a civil war" following Trump's loss.

Vance spent most of his time on stage speaking about the Trump campaign's plan for the future and his memories in and around Middletown High School. Hundreds filled the school's auditorium, with even more waiting outside.