Ohio State Highway Patrol: Troopers and applicants can now have visible arm tattoos

Ohio State Highway Patrol announced a major change to its application process that will potentially open the door for thousands of people looking to serve.

According to a press release, current troopers and applicants are now allowed to have visible tattoos on their arms.

In the past, applicants were disqualified if they had visible tattoos while wearing a short-sleeved shirt due to the department's uniform policy.

According to Major John Altman, if an officer does not have visible tattoos, they are required to wear a short-sleeved shirt with the exception of a portion of the winter months. If an officer has visible tattoos, they are required to wear a long-sleeved shirt year-round.

Current officers that don't have visible tattoos are now able to get them, they just need to wear a long sleeve shirt year-round, Altman said.

“We are, and always have been, a professional organization built upon serving the people of Ohio," said Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones. "With this change, we will continue to do just that, while also recognizing the diversity of those who wish to serve."

